Thurston County adds 52 more COVID-19 cases, total to date rises to 5,107

Thurston County added 52 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county an overall total of 5,107 cases to date.

Wednesday’s cases include more than 15 people in their 30s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those in their 30s represent the second highest age group to contract the virus, or 897 cases to date, representing 18 percent of the overall total. Those in their 20s lead all age groups in the county, with more than 1,000 cases or 20 percent of the total, county health data show.

Of the overall total, 4,112 people have recovered or are recovering, 56 have died, including a woman in her 50s on Sunday, and 304 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 18 in the past seven days. The county is reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks, down from six earlier in the week.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579 98589, 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 243 new cases and nine new deaths. The county has reported 26,966 cases and 321 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,410 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday with 27 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 10 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,286 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 13 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,294 with 16 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 258,767 confirmed and probable cases and 3,541 deaths as of Tuesday..

In the U.S., 21 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with more than 360,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 87 million cases have been reported and 1.8 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.