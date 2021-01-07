TRPC awards $550,000 for transportation projects

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Thurston Regional Planning Council has awarded $550,000 in grant funds to transportation projects, the organization announced.

The recipients:

Bucoda: A $137,500 award for Main Street sidewalk replacement between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. A new sidewalk will preserve safe walking conditions in the town’s commercial core which includes a post office, grocery store, restaurant/tavern, and the Bucoda Community Center.

Rainier: A $137,500 award for the state Route 507/Meyer Street crosswalk. The city will construct a new crosswalk with push-button flashing lights to improve visibility and safety for people crossing the highway between surrounding neighborhoods and a park. In addition, a new trail section will provide a connection between the north shoulder of the highway and the Yelm-Tenino Trail.

Tenino: A $137,500 award for north Hodgden Street improvements. Sidewalks will be completed on both sides of the street, parking will be preserved, and stormwater drainage conditions will be improved.

Nisqually Indian Tribe: A $137,500 award for an elder services facility the tribe plans to construct. The money will fund the design and a portion of the construction of sidewalks or pathways that will provide walking routes for tribal residents accessing the services.

The projects are funded through the Rural Community Support Program, a new grant fund jointly established by TRPC and Thurston County, according to a news release. The awarded projects will start construction between 2022 and 2025.

—Rolf Boone