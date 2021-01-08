Licensing business comes home, a cigar shop remodels and a restaurant says it will move

The future home of South Bay BBQ, which plans to move to 4336 Martin Way E after the lease expires on its downtown Olympia location in October 2021. Rolf Boone

Lacey Auto Licensing, a vehicle licensing subagency that operates inside Albertsons in Olympia, is coming home, the owner said this week.

Owner Corry Cavin, who has run the business since 2012, is moving the business back to Lacey in February, she said.

That’s where the business got its start in the early 1980s when her father ran the subagency. The business later moved to the Olympia location just west of the Lacey border on Pacific Avenue near Fones Road, but did not change its name, she said.

Cavin did not inherit the business, but had to apply and was awarded the contract, she said.

The new location at 719 Sleater-Kinney Road SE is near Pet Smart and Tuesday Morning, is 1,700 square feet.

She is moving for two reasons: She needs more room, and the new site is nearly six times the size of the space in Albertsons. Also, the new site is next to a state drivers licensing office, and the side-by-side locations will offer one-stop shopping.

After the February move, the hours will be the same: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The state drivers licensing office moved to the same address in September.

Other business happenings

Cigar Daddies, a cigar shop on Lacey Boulevard, has remodeled to give the business more retail space, owner Chance Wehrer said.

The store previously had a sunken lounge in the back of the store, so Wehrer had the floor raised and took out a wall to give the main retail space more room, he said.

With more space he is considering more cigar humidors (the business already has 15), beer and wine sales, and possibly tastings, he said.

The business closed for three days for the remodel, but reopened for business on Thursday, he said.

South Bay BBQ, now on Legion Way in downtown Olympia, will move to Lacey later this year, owner Eric Dickerson announced on Facebook.

The business did not renew its lease and will move this October, he said in his post.

“We will instead be designing and constructing our own building and restaurant outside of downtown. It will be at 4336 Martin Way E, across the street from the Lacey Brewery City Pizza.”

A check of the property on Martin Way shows a sign that reads, “Future home of South Bay BBQ.”

“We want to thank everyone for all the support you have given us through all the years in business in downtown Olympia,” the post reads.

Dickerson said Thursday the Pig Bar is for sale.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling, or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com.