Thurston County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 29 cases on Thursday

Two men have died and 29 additional COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday by county health officials.

The two men were in their 70s and 80s, increasing the total number of deaths here tied to the virus to 58. Three people have died in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Although two deaths were announced on Thursday, the daily case total of 29 was one of the lowest in the region. Mason and Lewis counties reported 50 or more cases and Pierce County added more than 300 cases on Thursday.

An important benchmark for Thurston County also continues to fall.

The governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard shows that cases here over a two-week period per 100,000 population stand at 216.9. The county still has a ways to go to reach its goal of 25 or fewer cases over the same period, but the current figure is lower than the 237 cases reported earlier in the week.

Of the 5,136 total cases here, 4,385 people have recovered or are recovering and 312 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 14 in the past week. The county is still reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks.

IN THE REGION





▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 302 new cases and one new death, a man in his 60s from Spanaway who had underlying health conditions. The county has reported 27,628 cases and 322 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,446 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday with 27 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 53 new cases on Thursday and seven new deaths for a total of 2,339 cases and 28 deaths. The new deaths were one person in their 40s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s, according to county health information.

▪ Mason County reported 50 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,344 with 16 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 264,012 confirmed and probable cases and 3,634 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 21.5 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with more than 364,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 87.7 million cases have been reported and 1.9 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.