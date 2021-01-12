Welding embers trigger Olympia garage blaze, fire officials say

A house, garage and a vehicle were damaged by fire and smoke Monday evening, according to the Olympia Fire Department. Fire investigators think the blaze was triggered by welding embers. Courtesy

A house, garage and a vehicle were damaged by fire and smoke Monday evening, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Fire investigators think the blaze was triggered by welding embers.

About 6:10 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lilly Road Southeast after a report of fire in an attached garage. Once there, fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading, according to a news release.

The occupants of the home said that about five minutes after finishing their welding, they noticed the house lights were blinking, according to the fire department. They returned to the garage and saw flames, then called 911 and evacuated the house. No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged the garage, a vehicle inside it and also caused minor smoke damage inside the house. The total fire loss is estimated at $50,000.

Two occupants and a guest were displaced, but found a hotel room for the night. The house’s electrical system will need to be inspected before they can return to living in the home, according to the department.