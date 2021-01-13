Local
Deaths for Jan. 13
Anderson, Stephen D., 68, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Archibeque, Isidro, 87, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Creamer, Brad, 45, Elma, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Farler, James Phillip, 82, Tumwater, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Garren, Donald Eugene, 86, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Fladager, Blaine, 63, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hawkins, Mark, 67, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Henson, Florie E., 93, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shaw, Robert, 86, Shelton, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Forest Ridge, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stevens, Roger, 56, Olympia, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Wilson, Dewayne Lee, 74, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Comments