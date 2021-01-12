After overnight downpour, up to 2 inches of rain still forecast for the Olympia area

How do you like your rain? Do you prefer a steady drizzle or a steady downpour? Either way, up to two inches of rain is forecast for the Olympia area through Wednesday afternoon.

A flood watch is in effect for the area, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Nearly three inches of rain — 2.92 inches — has fallen here in the last 24 hours, according to National Weather Service data.

That partly includes rainfall totals from Monday, which, believe it or not, did not set a record, despite what seemed like nonstop rain.

According to NWS data, 1.46 inches fell on Monday, which is just shy of the Jan. 11 record of 1.89 inches. That record was set in 2018, according to the weather service.

Up to an inch of rain could fall here through Tuesday, followed by another possible inch of rain through Wednesday afternoon. Drier weather is expected Thursday, followed by another weather system on Friday, although it’s not expected to bring as much rain.

The month of January in the Olympia area has recently been very wet. About seven inches of rain is typical for the month, but the Olympia area has already reached that total, just as it did a year ago.

A year ago this month, more than 15 inches of rain fell here, a contributing factor in last year’s flooding in the Nisqually Valley. Heavy rains have once again led an upstream dam operator to increase water flows on the Nisqually River.

The record rainfall total for January is 19.84 inches of rain, which was set in 1953, according to weather data.