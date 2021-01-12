Pedestrian seriously injured in Olympia after overnight collision on Cooper Point Road

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle overnight, according to Olympia police.

About 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, the man crossed the 1000 block of Cooper Point Road Southwest and was hit by a northbound vehicle, Lt. Paul Lower said. The 1000 block is near Capital Mall Drive.

The man was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where his condition was stable, but still serious later in the day.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, stayed at the scene and helped to administer first aid, Lower said. She also showed no signs of intoxication or impairment, he said.

Cooper Point Road was closed for several hours. The incident remains under investigation, Lower said.

Lower reminded drivers and pedestrians to change their habits during winter here because of weather-related poor visibility and the shorter periods of daylight.

Pedestrians need to wear reflective clothing and drivers need to be extra cautious, he said.