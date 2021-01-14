Local
Deaths for Jan. 14
Carr, Gerald Keith, 81, Tumwater, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Henson, Floie E., 93, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Keck, Charles Aikin, 84, Lacey, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wigginton II, Mahlon, 45, Olympia, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Williams, Summer Sheree, 43, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments