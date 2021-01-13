More than 300,000 without power in region following windy rainstorm overnight

Traffic moving along Binghampton St. towards Yelm in the City of Rainier is reflected in a large pool of standing rainwater on Centre St. N.around 6;30 am on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Although the town had electricity much of the surrounding area did not after a brief, but powerful wind storm knocked power out overnight. sbloom@theolympian.com

Thousands of Puget Sound region residents woke up without power Wednesday following a heavy, overnight wind and rain storm.

Puget Sound Energy reported 280 separate outages, many affecting multiple homes, in Thurston County.

Across its entire service area, around 315,000 people were without power at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. By 8 a.m., there were still 1,385 reported outages affecting over 276,000, according to PSE’s Outage Map.

To coordinate power restoration, the energy provider opened its Emergency Coordination Center and all its local storm bases in the region, the release read.

“Our first step in restoring power is damage assessment: getting a look at what’s been done to the system and determining the extent of repairs that are needed,” the release read. “The process takes time and crews may be delayed, as unsafe weather remains an issue. “

High winds and saturated soils may cause trees to topple over, the release warned. However, the weather is expected to improve over the next couple of days. Heavy rain is expected to end and winds have already peaked this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Several rivers in the area are experiencing some flooding but most are expected to crest today and recede through Thursday, according to the weather service.

Schools

The following public and private schools were affected by the power outages and weather Wednesday.

North Thurston Public Schools may experience interrupted instruction due to power outages, causing some classes to be asynchronous today.

Tumwater School District canceled advisory at Black Hills and Tumwater High Schools this morning. Black Lake and Littlerock elementary experienced power outages. Live learning may be disrupted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.