Local
Watch Live: Gov. Jay Inslee gives WA state inaugural address at 12:15 p.m.
Gov. Jay Inslee will speak to a joint session of the Washington Legislature for his inaugural address at 12:15 p.m.
View it below via TVW.org.
Gov. Jay Inslee will speak to a joint session of the Washington Legislature for his inaugural address at 12:15 p.m.
View it below via TVW.org.
Puget Sound Energy reported 280 separate outages, many affecting multiple homes, in Thurston County.KEEP READING
Your continued support makes local journalism like this possible.GIVE TODAY
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments