Thurston County adds 53 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, total to date grows to 5,561

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 53 on Wednesday, giving Thurston County 105 cases for the week and 5,561 to date, county health data show.

The county has reported 300 or more cases of the virus every week since mid-November. The one-week high to date was 485 cases in early December, followed by the second highest one-week total of 452, which was set the week of Jan. 4-10, the data show.

Wednesday’s cases include 15 people in their 20s, the one age group in the county that leads all others to contract the virus. Those 20-29 account for 1,167 cases or 21 percent of the overall total, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of that total, 4,687 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 325 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 21 in the past seven days, and 58 have died.

The two most recent deaths were a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s.

The county is also reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is one higher than the four reported on Jan. 10.

These county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION





▪ Pierce County on Wednesday had a troubling day, announcing 423 new cases and nine deaths. The county has reported 29,147 cases and 348 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,529 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday night with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 21 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,490 cases and 30 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported eight additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,435 with 16 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 281,202 confirmed and probable cases and 3,838 deaths as of Wednesday

In the U.S., 23 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with 384,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 92 million cases have been reported and 1.97 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.