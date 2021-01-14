Port of Olympia agrees to $225,000 settlement of lawsuit

The Port of Olympia’s stormwater treatment plant opened in 2014. Staff file, 2014

The Port of Olympia commission voted unanimously this week to approve a $225,000 settlement of a lawsuit initiated by the port.

The port filed suit against Herrera Environmental Consultants in Thurston County Superior Court in January 2020, alleging breach of contract and professional negligence related to Herrera’s original design of the stormwater treatment facility at the marine terminal.

The Port’s claims in the suit related to the capacity of the system to meet industrial stormwater general permit benchmarks.

The parties agreed to mediation, which resulted in a $225,000 settlement to be paid by Herrera in exchange for a full release of all claims and dismissal of the lawsuit.

—Rolf Boone