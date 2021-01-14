Police shoot man after highway pursuit near Grand Mound

Breaking news in Olympia/Thurston County area. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

A 25-year-old is in the hospital after police shot him Wednesday night near Grand Mound.

The shooting occurred after a highway pursuit on Interstate-5 that ended near milepost 88, according to a Facebook post from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington State Patrol troopers were also involved, but it’s not clear which agency’s officer fired the gun, or how many officers were involved in the shooting.

Officers were uninjured, but a police dog was also hit by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office, which was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol declined to answer questions about the shooting, but confirmed that at least one trooper was involved in the incident.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, which is headed by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, which was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.