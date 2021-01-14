Thurston County reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 35 more cases on Thursday

A man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, plus Thurston County announced 35 more cases on Thursday, according to county health data.

The one new death increased the total number of deaths to date to 59.

Wednesday’s 35 cases, which included three children nine or younger, gives the county 140 cases for the week and an overall total just shy of 5,600, or 5,596, the data show.

Of the total number of cases, 4,687 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 325 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is also reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is one higher than the four reported on Jan. 10.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the week also bumped up to 9.4 percent on Thursday, the data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 181 new cases and seven deaths, giving the county 16 deaths over two days. The county has reported 29,328 cases and 355 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,656 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday night with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 43 new cases on Thursday for a total of 2,533 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported six additional cases on Thursday for a total of 1,441 with 16 deaths.

▪ Pacific County is now reporting 584 cases total with eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 283,777 confirmed and probable cases and 3,876 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 23.2 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with 387,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 92.8 million cases have been reported and 1.98 million people had died as of Thursday, the data show.