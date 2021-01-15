How’s Lacey’s work group on homelessness coming along? Not well, councilman says

Lacey’s community work group on homelessness, a group of residents who have been appointed to come up with recommended strategies to address homelessness, is very much a work in progress, according to a City Councilman.

Lenny Greenstein shared those comments during a work session on Thursday after the council heard an update on the work group.

The group is expected to recommend a homelessness strategy or suite of strategies to the council in late spring or early summer, said Community and Economic Development Director Rick Walk, who provided the overview on the community work group.

Lacey, like Olympia, has a visible homeless community, such as “hamburger hill,” an encampment located between McDonald’s and the freeway on Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast.

But after Walk was done with his presentation, Greenstein delivered some sobering news: He has heard from several members of the group, he told the council, describing their feedback as “pretty bad,” he said.

“They don’t feel like they are being listened to,” said Greenstein, adding they feel the city and the Athena Group, the moderator hired for the work group meetings, came into the process with a predetermined set of outcomes and is pushing the group toward those outcomes.

“The feedback I’m hearing has not been positive at all,” he said.

Greenstein prefaced his comments by saying he shared that feedback with Walk prior to the meeting, but also felt the council needed to hear it as well.

Walk also acknowledged the challenges. The No. 1 challenge has been COVID-19, which initially forced the 30-member group to meet online. A small group has enough trouble communicating online, let alone a large one, Walk said.

The group is still meeting online, but now, according to the city of Lacey website, it numbers 24 people because a few members were unable to attend, he said. Among the current members: Lacey business owner Madelin White and former Lacey City Council candidate Raymond Payne.

In the online environment, it’s hard to establish a connection and dialogue among members beyond isolated conversations and statements, Walk said.

He also said some members are comfortable speaking online and some are not, and some have strong opinions, making it a challenge to find common ground.

Greenstein said he wouldn’t have alerted the council to the feedback if it had just been questions of process.

“This goes deeper,” he said. “They feel there was an agenda coming into this.”

Councilman Ed Kunkel suggested the council needed to hear directly from those members at a future work session, while Mayor Andy Ryder and Councilwoman Carolyn Cox said the group should be given as much time as they need to reach consensus or something meaningful.

Councilman Malcolm Miller asked Walk the following: What will it take to get the group to gel together and become productive?

Despite the challenges, Walk said the group is close to coming up with a draft product that they can focus on and then get into strategies.

The group is also about to make its work to date public, he said. A virtual open house is set for Feb. 15-March 1. For more about the work group, go to http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/city-government/city-council/city-council-2/community-workgroup-on-homelessness.