10 traffic signals, 7 roads and 4 water wells all affected by Tuesday’s storm in Lacey

Tuesday’s storm wasn’t as big as the ice storm of 2012, or the microburst of 2017, but it was still pretty significant for the region and Lacey, the city’s public works director told City Council on Thursday.

The rain and wind storm knocked out power throughout the region just before midnight Wednesday, leaving 27,500 Thurston County residents without power later that day, according to Puget Sound Energy.

In Lacey, 10 traffic signals lost power, seven roads were closed and four water wells lost power, although most residents didn’t know the wells lost power because it happened in the middle of the night, Public Works Director Scott Egger said.

Generators were used to power the traffic signals and wastewater lift stations, he said.

Of the seven roads, a section of College Street Southeast was closed until about 6 p.m. Wednesday after part of a tree, not the whole tree, fell across the street. It took longer to reopen College Street because the downed tree was tangled up in power lines, Egger said.

Eight inches of rain has fallen so far this month, which caused a creek to rise and flood Rainier Road near the Horizon Pointe neighborhood.

Mayor Andy Ryder asked how the relatively new stormwater ponds near Chambers Lake fared in the storm.

Egger said they worked well and had no capacity issues with the extra stormwater.