Power still out in parts of Thurston County Friday after earlier windy rainstorm

Thousands of people are still without power Friday and some Thurston County roads remain closed after a heavy winter storm hit the Puget Sound region Tuesday night.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Puget Sound Energy reported there were still 787 outages affecting about 22,815 customers across the region, according to their outage map.

In Thurston County, there were still 78 outages listed on their outage map — down from the 280 outages reported Wednesday morning.

The storm had a peak wind gust of 47 miles per hour in Olympia Tuesday night and caused power outages, closed roads and school closures.

Since the start of the storm, more than 385,000 customer outages have been restored, a PSE news release read. However, crews are still going neighborhood by neighborhood to restore power.

“Many of the remaining outages are impacting smaller pockets of customers, requiring complex and time-consuming repairs,” the release read.

Most people still without power can expect to see their outages resolved today, according to the release, but extensive damage in some areas may cause some customers to be without power until Saturday.

Currently, PSE expects the last customer in Thurston County to have their power restored by 6 a.m. Saturday, the release read.

Thurston County Public Works tweeted Friday that some roads remain closed due to storm impacts. The following roads were still closed Friday morning, according to a map of travel impacts.

Roth Drive Southwest in western Thurston County is closed due to a tree in a power line.

Nisqually Cut Off Road Southeast is closed between Kuhlman Road Southeast and Seventh Avenue Southeast due to power lines over the roadway.

Seventh Avenue Southeast in the Nisqually area is closed due to a tree in a power line.

93rd Avenue Southeast near Yelm is closed due to a tree in a power line.

Tempo Lake Drive Southeast is closed due to a tree in a power line.

Champion Road Southwest near Millersylvania State Park is closed due to a tree in a power line.

Case Road Southwest is closed between Maytown Road and 113th Avenue Southwest due to flooding.

110th Avenue Southwest north of Littlerock is closed due to water over the roadway.

Littlerock Road Southwest is closed in two areas due to trees in power lines.

Independence Road Southwest and Moon Road Southwest near the Chehalis River are both closed due to water over the roadway.

The Marshall Middle School building in the Olympia School District remains closed Friday due to continued power outages, according to a statement from district spokesperson Susan Gifford.