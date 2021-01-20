State Health Department takes action against local health care workers

Some Washington health care workers have been disciplined as the result of state investigations done by the Department of Health.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professionals such as a dentists or a nurses. Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Pierce County

In November, the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Tracy L. Hanson with unprofessional conduct. Hanson allegedly admitted that while she worked at an assisted living facility, she didn’t follow facility policy for disposing of controlled substances.

The Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Mokwa Bakoma Akerele in November that lifts the suspension of her credential. Akerele must complete continuing education in theft awareness, and in law and ethics. Akerele’s credential was suspended in September after the state Department of Social and Health Services determined that Akerele financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed Akerele on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That barred Akerele from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

The Nursing Commission has charged registered nurse Samuel N. Njoroge with unprofessional conduct. Njoroge allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

In November, DOH withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist Johanna Rebecca Gardner. In October, the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Gina Marie Weathers.

Thurston County

In November, the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged counselor Dana Kathleen Byles with unprofessional conduct. Byles allegedly didn’t fully comply with a 2019 stipulation requiring her to reimburse the program for costs, and to complete continuing education.

The Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional Shelly Ann Hadaller with unprofessional conduct in November. Hadaller allegedly had a romantic relationship with and married a former patient.

In November, the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Beatrice Elizabeth Safford..

Benton County

The Osteopathic Board charged osteopathic physician Jared Guenter Wolfert with unprofessional conduct in connection with the death of a patient. Charges say Wolfert treated an emergency room patient who reported back pain, unusual sweating, and near loss of consciousness twice in the past week, and diagnosed the patient with high blood pressure, muscle pain, and tobacco use, and discharged the patient with prescriptions for an anti-inflammatory and a muscle relaxant. Shortly after being discharged, the patient experienced cardiac arrest, and died about two days later.

In October, the Home Care Aide Program conditionally granted a home care aide credential to Bobbi Sue Mullin and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2016 Mullin had pleaded guilty in California to possession of methamphetamine. She entered into diversion, didn’t complete required classes, and was placed on probation.

For more information, log on to doh.wa.gov.