Mason County man dies after wreck near Shelton Yacht Club

A Mason County man has died at an area hospital following a wreck just north of Shelton on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Curtis L. Jones of Allyn was 83, Troopers say.

About 1:45 p.m. Friday, Jones was headed north on state Route 3 near Shelton Yacht Club. Troopers say the driver of a southbound vehicle suffered a medical emergency, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the vehicle Jones was driving.

Jones also had a passenger, a 76-year-old man from Port Orchard. He was injured and taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

The southbound driver and Jones were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

State Route 3 in that area was closed for nearly two hours.

