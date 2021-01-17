Lacey police looking for burglary suspect who broke into River Ridge High School

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who broke into River Ridge High School on Jan. 11. He also may have burglarized the school on Nov. 24, according to police. Courtesy

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who broke into River Ridge High School overnight on Jan. 11. He also may have burglarized the school on Nov. 24, according to police.

In November, the male suspect used a hammer to break a window, then entered the school and stole two Chromebooks. A set of bolt cutters also were used to break into a storage container on the campus.

The man later left the scene in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

The suspect who broke into the school on Jan. 11 is described as 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and a stocking cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.