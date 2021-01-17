Local

Third Aberdeen-based inmate dies from COVID-19, DOC says

A third Stafford Creek Corrections Center inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Sunday.

The inmate contracted the virus at the Aberdeen-based corrections center, but died at an area health care facility on Saturday.

Since Jan. 15, Stafford Creek has had 661 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days and 1,035 to date, according to a DOC bulletin released Friday.

As of Dec. 31, the corrections center has had the capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of 1,830, according to DOC.

