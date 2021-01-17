Thurston County reports 58 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing overall total to 5,785

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 58 on Sunday, giving Thurston County 329 cases for the week and 5,785 to date, county health data show.

It is the 10th straight week that the county has reported 300 or more cases in one week, the data show.

Sunday’s cases include eight people between the ages of 10-19, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 4,687 people have recovered or are recovering, 326 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 59 have died. The county is also reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, including a second outbreak at the Thurston County Jail.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests over one week rose to 10 percent on Sunday, the data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 158 new cases and no new deaths. The county has reported 29,958 cases and 359 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,661 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 26 new cases on Sunday for a total of 2,626 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 25 additional cases on Friday for a total of 1,466 with 17 deaths.

▪ Pacific County is reporting 592 cases total with eight deaths as of Friday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 289,939 confirmed and probable cases and 3,903 deaths as of Sunday.

In the U.S., 23.9 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with 397,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 94.9 million cases have been reported and 2 million people have died, the data show.