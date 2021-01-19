Fire destroys residence near Tumwater Middle School

A fire destroyed a residence near Tumwater Middle School Monday evening, according to Tumwater Fire Department. Courtesy

Fire destroyed a residence Monday evening south of Tumwater Middle School, according to Tumwater Fire Department.

According to acting chief Brian Hurley:

Crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Littlerock Road Southwest about 8:10 p.m. Monday to a site off Littlerock Road Southwest. They arrived to find a residential fire that was well underway, including flames showing through the roof of the structure.

Fire crews also encountered a challenge: they were unable to access the property, so they closed Littlerock Road in the area to run hoses about 150 feet to the fire. The fire was knocked down about 8:30 p.m., according to Hurley.

The owner of the property later said the structure was scheduled for demolition.

Fire crews with McLane/Black Lake, West Thurston, East Olympia and Olympia Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

McLane/ Black Lake is handling the fire investigation.