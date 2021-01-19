Local

Fire destroys residence near Tumwater Middle School

A fire destroyed a residence near Tumwater Middle School Monday evening, according to Tumwater Fire Department.
A fire destroyed a residence near Tumwater Middle School Monday evening, according to Tumwater Fire Department. Tumwater Fire Department Courtesy

Fire destroyed a residence Monday evening south of Tumwater Middle School, according to Tumwater Fire Department.

According to acting chief Brian Hurley:

Crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Littlerock Road Southwest about 8:10 p.m. Monday to a site off Littlerock Road Southwest. They arrived to find a residential fire that was well underway, including flames showing through the roof of the structure.

Fire crews also encountered a challenge: they were unable to access the property, so they closed Littlerock Road in the area to run hoses about 150 feet to the fire. The fire was knocked down about 8:30 p.m., according to Hurley.

The owner of the property later said the structure was scheduled for demolition.

Fire crews with McLane/Black Lake, West Thurston, East Olympia and Olympia Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

McLane/ Black Lake is handling the fire investigation.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service