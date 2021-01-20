Restaurant inspections for Jan. 20

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Plaza Jalisco

5212 Capitol Blvd SE, Tumwater

Dec. 9: 10 red; 10 blue

Comments: The paper towel dispensers were empty at all three hand sinks. Mold and dust had built up in the walk in cooler condenser where it could call onto food cooled below it. There was also mold and slime growth in the ice machine.

Pad Thai Express

315 Cooper Point Road NW, Olympia

Dec. 10: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: The sanitizer bucket was stored in line with hand wash sink. The sink should be clear and accessible at all times.

Freshii

1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

Dec. 10: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: The dishwashing and contact sanitizer lacked adequate strength. They must be 200-400 ppm.

