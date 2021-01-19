This espresso stand was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Lacey police say

Stock photo Getty Images

Two robbery suspects are still at large after they stole a cash register from an espresso stand on Pacific Avenue Southeast Tuesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.

One of those men also was armed, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

About 2:30 p.m., the shorter of the two men entered the business, Blendz Coffee, through the drive-up window, while the barista who was working exited the business through the opposite window and called 911, Barnes said.

One of the men was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask. The other man was wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana, Barnes said. A K9 track was unsuccessful, she said.

An espresso stand also was recently robbed in the county by two men, although it wasn’t immediately clear if it was the same suspects, Barnes said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Detective Eric Lever at the Lacey Police Department, 360-459-4333.