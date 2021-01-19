Local

This espresso stand was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Lacey police say

Stock photo
Stock photo Getty Images

Two robbery suspects are still at large after they stole a cash register from an espresso stand on Pacific Avenue Southeast Tuesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.

One of those men also was armed, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

About 2:30 p.m., the shorter of the two men entered the business, Blendz Coffee, through the drive-up window, while the barista who was working exited the business through the opposite window and called 911, Barnes said.

One of the men was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask. The other man was wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana, Barnes said. A K9 track was unsuccessful, she said.

An espresso stand also was recently robbed in the county by two men, although it wasn’t immediately clear if it was the same suspects, Barnes said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Detective Eric Lever at the Lacey Police Department, 360-459-4333.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service