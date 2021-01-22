Doorstep Dinners effort feeds struggling families food from struggling eateries

When Morgan Hill P.C.’s holiday party was canceled due to COVID-19, founding partner Rob Hill had an idea:

Why not spend the money set aside for the celebration on helping both hungry people and struggling restaurants?

His partner, Clint Morgan, agreed, and Doorstep Dinners was born.

Since Dec. 14, the program — funded not only by Morgan Hill but also by donations from individuals and other businesses — has provided nearly 2,000 dinners to food-insecure people in Olympia, Shelton and Chehalis.

These dinners aren’t peanut-butter sandwiches or boxed macaroni and cheese. Rather, they’re hearty fare like lasagna from New Traditions Café, burgers from Eastside Big Tom’s, and barbecue from Smoking Mo’s in Shelton, plus desserts such as Olympic Mountain ice cream and brownies from Blue Heron Bakery.

“It’s a good thing to communicate some support and some love, for lack of a manlier term, to people who are going through a tough time,” Hill said. “We’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re not just going to send you a meal; we’re going to send you a meal that’s made with some artistry and some love and some creativity.’ ”

Meals, delivered by volunteers, have been distributed with help from veterans groups, school districts and nonprofit organizations such as Safeplace and Community Youth Services.

But Hill is just as excited about supporting locally owned eateries — including Nicole’s Bar in downtown Olympia and Joy’s Once Upon a Thyme in Chehalis — as he is about giving people good food.

“In a way, there’s a selfishness to it,” he told The Olympian. “I love going out for food and drink and hanging out and meeting people and going to places that have really good character. I really want them to be around when we get through this thing.”

Preparing meals for people in need has helped New Traditions Cafe pay rent and other bills while the café is closed, said co-owner Jody Mackey, and it’s lifted her spirits at a difficult time.

“I own a café because I love feeding people and creating a space for community and events,” she told The Olympian. “That is so challenging right now, but Doorstep Dinners makes part of that mission possible.

“This project has brought me so much energy and joy,” she said.

While the holiday season has ended, Doorstep Dinners continues, with meals planned several nights a week through Feb. 4. And Hill hopes to keep the program going beyond that.

“I think February is going to be ugly for the restaurant business, and so I’m hoping that we can either provide dinners for or inspire something for the month.

“I’d love for people to steal this idea all over the place.”

Doorstep Dinners