What’s the status of Olympia beer? Area businesses have been told that supply has run out

A handful of Olympia area business owners, through their contacts in the beverage industry, said Tuesday they can no longer purchase Olympia beer because it’s either not being produced, or distributed or both.

But whether that’s a temporary or permanent decision remained unclear.

Columbia Distributing, which a number of business owners referenced on Tuesday, could not be reached, and neither could Pabst Brewing Co., which owns the brand.

“They’re stopping production,” said Kevin Stormans about the beer. He’s the co-owner of Stormans Inc., the operator of the Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores in Olympia. He shared those comments after checking with his beer and spirits manager.

That’s Andy Thielen’s understanding, too. He’s the co-owner of T Brothers Liquor & Wine Lodge in downtown Olympia on Plum Street. After he learned of the beer’s fate, he bought as much as he could, including three pallets of cans, or more than 150 cases, some of which is still for sale at his store.

As of last week, a sign at the business contained the following message: “Time is running out. Get the last of Olympia beer.”

Hops on the Hill owner Robert “Veg” Kupiec said he was told the brand was in hibernation.

“It’s done as of right now,” he said after checking with his distributor rep. Kupiec said he was told to “hold on to what I have” because he’s not going to get it anywhere else.

If in fact Olympia beer is no longer being produced, it will mark the end of an era for the beer that was first born and brewed here during the turn of the last century. Although the Tumwater brewery closed in June 2003, Olympia beer was still available for purchase long after the community icon closed.

Well 80 owner Chris Knudson, whose downtown Olympia bar and restaurant is home to an Artesian well, said Tuesday that some regional beer brands, like Olympia, have been discontinued, but he, too, wasn’t sure that was permanent or temporary.

He also thought an aluminum shortage might have played a role in the dwindling supply of Olympia beer.

Still, he bought a pallet of beer from T Brothers for his business because he continues to sell Olympia tall boys for $2 on Thursdays. After the purchase, one whole wall is filled with Olympia beer, he said.

“If this is the end, I didn’t want to be the first person not to have it,” Knudson said, adding that he hopes the brand is not gone forever.