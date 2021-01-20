Thurston County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 49 more cases on Wednesday

A woman in her 30s has died and 49 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by Thurston County health officials on Wednesday.

The one new death gives the county 62 to date and four in the past seven days, including a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, the data show.

Wednesday’s new cases include 10 people in their 40s, an age demographic that has produced 886 cases of the virus, or 15 percent of the overall total of 5,899, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of that total, 5,018 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, and 326 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, but only one person in the past seven days, the data show.

The county is also reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is down from six outbreaks on Sunday.

These zip codes showed an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 302 new cases and no new deaths. The county has reported 30,560 cases and 365 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,737 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 28 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,666 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 12 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,508 with 18 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 669 cases with eight deaths Wednesday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 291,989 confirmed and probable cases and 3,940 deaths as of Tuesday.

In the U.S., 24.4 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with more than 405,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 96.6 million cases have been reported and more than 2 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.