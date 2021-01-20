Local
Lacey names Kelley-Fong assistant city manager
Shannon Kelley-Fong is Lacey’s new assistant city manager, the city announced. She starts Feb. 1.
Kelley-Fong previously worked as the assistant to the city manager and as a senior policy analyst for the city of Lakewood. Prior to Lakewood, she worked for the Thurston County Planning Department.
Kelley-Fong earned an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Washington and has a graduate degree in urban studies from the University of Wisconsin.
—Rolf Boone
