Lacey names Kelley-Fong assistant city manager

Shannon Kelley-Fong is Lacey’s new assistant city manager, the city announced. She starts Feb. 1.

Kelley-Fong previously worked as the assistant to the city manager and as a senior policy analyst for the city of Lakewood. Prior to Lakewood, she worked for the Thurston County Planning Department.

Kelley-Fong earned an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Washington and has a graduate degree in urban studies from the University of Wisconsin.

—Rolf Boone