Lacey names Kelley-Fong assistant city manager

Shannon Kelley-Fong is Lacey’s new assistant city manager, the city announced. She starts Feb. 1.

Kelley-Fong previously worked as the assistant to the city manager and as a senior policy analyst for the city of Lakewood. Prior to Lakewood, she worked for the Thurston County Planning Department.

Kelley-Fong earned an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Washington and has a graduate degree in urban studies from the University of Wisconsin.

—Rolf Boone

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
