Thurston official recommends phase in of in-person learning; 74 COVID-19 cases announced

Thurston County’s top health official is recommending a cautious return to classroom-based learning for K-5 and middle school students, and if the county continues to make progress on COVID-19 transmission rates, it will be followed by a recommendation for high school, the county announced Thursday.

County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek based that recommendation on the county’s moderate transmission range for the virus, and the following:

▪ Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has the capacity to respond to cases that may occur in schools, identify those who are close contacts in need of quarantine, and investigate instances of COVID-19 transmission in the schools.

▪ Testing capacity in the county is adequate.

▪ The county’s current rate per 100,000 population of newly diagnosed confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks is 293.6.

▪ The test positive rate is 7.8 percent.

▪ The county’s trend in cases has decreased over the past seven days.

“I am recommending schools use the Washington State Department of Health decision making framework and cautiously phase in in-person learning for K-5 and middle school students,” Abdelmalek said in a statement. “Once Thurston County’s rates are below 200 cases per 100,000 population, I recommend phasing in high school students.”

Meanwhile, the county announced 74 more cases on Thursday, giving the county 144 for the week and 5,973 to date.

Of that total, 5,018 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 326 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 62 people have died, including a woman in her 30s whose death was announced Wednesday.

In addition to the county’s announcement on Thursday, the state Department of Corrections said a fourth inmate has died from COVID-19 at an area health care facility after contracting the virus at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. It is the 10th inmate statewide to die from the disease, according to DOC.

Stafford Creek has had 353 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days amid a current population of 1,830.

The Northwest Indian Treatment Center in McCleary also announced that COVID-19 has been detected there, producing 13 confirmed cases. The NWITC is closing as a result and will reopen when it has been determined that it is safe to do so, the organization said in a news release.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 304 new cases and nine new deaths. The county has reported 30,864 cases and 374 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,753 confirmed and probable cases as of Thursday with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 43 new cases and three new deaths on Thursday for a total of 2,709 cases and 34 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 15 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,523 with 19 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 669 cases with eight deaths Wednesday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 296,087 confirmed and probable cases and 4,065 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 24.6 million cases had been reported as of Thursday with nearly 409,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 97.3 million cases had been reported and nearly 2.1 million people had died as of Thursday, the data show.