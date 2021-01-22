Newly created Lacey Commission on Equity will provide input into city policies

The eight-member Commission on Equity was unanimously approved by the council Thursday night. Each member, which still needs to be determined, will serve a three-year term and must either live in the city or the city’s urban growth area. Rolf Boone

The city of Lacey has a planning commission, a historical commission, a parks board, a community work group on homelessness and now a Commission on Equity, yet another citizen-focused body that will be asked to provide input to the city.

The eight-member commission was unanimously approved by the council Thursday night. Each member, which still needs to be determined, will serve a three-year term and must either live in the city or the city’s urban growth area.

The commission also has been granted a $25,000 budget in the event the group needs to hire a consultant for more detailed work, City Manager Scott Spence said.

Lacey is the most diverse city in the county, but still it could do more, according to comments shared during a work session on the topic a week ago.

“We’re proud of this diversity,” said Kelly Adams, a management analyst for the city, “but we continue to hear about issues of inadequate representation.”

Mayor Andy Ryder said Thursday night the group will “identify and address issues of equity, policy improvement, inclusive activity and educational partnerships.”

City Manager Spence shared examples of how the commission might provide feedback to the city, including input on a major planning document working its way through the planning commission.

Or, perhaps they will weigh in on proposed zoning changes, said Ryder during last week’s work session. He wants to make sure the city has all perspectives.

Another area the commission might be able to help is to come up with a multi-language communication plan for all Lacey residents, including small business owners.

During the early days of the pandemic when the city was providing funds to small businesses affected by COVID-19, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt repeatedly asked whether ethnic business owners who speak another language were even aware of what the city was doing.

Although councilman Lenny Greenstein was supportive of the commission and voted to approve it on Thursday, he did question it during the work session, raising concerns about another layer of government.

“As we all know, government moves at a snail’s pace,” he said, adding that the city of Lacey was faster than most, but still slower than the private sector.

Councilwoman Carolyn Cox welcomed the commission during the work session and again Thursday night.

“I’m so happy this day is here and I will enthusiastically support the motion,” she said.

The city will soon be seeking applicants for the commission. If interested, check the city of Lacey website at http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/default.aspx.