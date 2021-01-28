Local
Deaths for Jan. 28
Dally, Robert Ellis, 81, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McNelley, Howard Glen, 83, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Moore, Michael Francis, 70, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pollock, James Wendell, 94, Shelton, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Spiller, John “Pete,” Jr., 85, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
