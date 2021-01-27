Timberland set to open library branch at Capital Mall, seeks same in Hawks Prairie

Timberland Regional Library is set to open a new branch at Capital Mall on April 1, the executive director told a Lacey City Council committee on Tuesday.

And the library district wants to do the same in Hawks Prairie, Cheryl Heywood said.

Both branches won’t be full-service lending libraries, but will focus on best-sellers for all ages and in all formats, she said. The branch will fill a spot once occupied by Foot Locker and is expected to have a book drop outside the mall, but near the new branch.

The Capital Mall branch, and a future location in Hawks Prairie, also are considered “demonstration libraries,” meaning they will operate for a trial period of a year or longer to gauge whether they are successful.

The library district would like to get back to Hawks Prairie because it used to run a busy kiosk in the area when South Puget Sound Community College still had a satellite campus on Marvin Road Northeast.

Heywood said they will be working with city of Lacey staff to find the right location. Ideally, they would like to be in a strip mall with lots of parking because of the kiosk’s previous popularity, she said.

Timberland’s board approved $1 million for the new locations. Up next for the Capital Mall site is for the board to authorize an agreement with the mall for the space. That action is expected next month.

The money was available because of a state Auditor’s recommendation to the district to establish a beginning fund balance about five years ago. That plan was updated in 2019, which allowed the library to tap the fund for what Heywood called “onetime value added services.”

In addition to the branch plans, Heywood also updated the council committee on library services. Due to the pandemic, demand for its online services has soared, up 20-44 percent since mid-March, she said.

The downtown Olympia branch also has reverted back to curbside service only, Heywood said.

The branch in November offered a hybrid service of either curbside service or quick checkout inside. Patrons entered through the front door and exited out of the back of the building. The service worked well, but after the governor issued updated guidance on the pandemic, the branch went back to curbside service, she said.