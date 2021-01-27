Thurston County adds 44 COVID-19 cases, increases overall total to 6,261

Thurston County added 44 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, giving the county 76 cases for the week and an overall total of 6,261, new health data show.

Wednesday’s cases include four children nine or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. Those 19 or younger account for 968 cases here, or 15 percent of the overall total.

Of that total, 5,018 people are considered recovered or recovering, 331 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including five more in the past seven days, and 62 have died. The number of current COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings stands at six.

The county identified the six locations as three assisted living facilities, one adult family home, one congregate housing and one correctional facility, the Thurston County Jail, The Olympian has reported.

The following county zip codes showed an increase in cases from the previous week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589, 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 212 new cases and four new deaths. The county has reported 32,158 cases and 390 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 2,867 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday with 31 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 18 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,822 cases and 36 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported no new cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,568 with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 688 cases with nine deaths as of Wednesday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 305,289 confirmed and probable cases and 4,211 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., 25.5 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with more than 428,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 100 million cases have been reported and more than 2.1 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.