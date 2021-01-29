Police close part of Harrison Avenue as they negotiate with person threatening suicide

Olympia Police officers and a crisis response unit negotiate with a reportedly suicidal subject inside an orange car near 1st Security Bank on Harrison Avenue Northwest on Friday. Police shut down Harrison in both directions between Division Street and Kenyon Street and encouraged the public to avoid the area. The Olympian

Olympia police have closed part of Harrison Avenue Northwest as they negotiate with an armed woman in a car who is threatening suicide.

A crisis response unit and Thurston County negotiators are on the scene with Olympia police officers, said Lt. Paul Lower. For now, Harrison Avenue is closed between Division and Kenyon streets.

At around 2 p.m. police pulled over a woman in an orange car after getting a tip she was armed and suicidal, Lower said. The woman stopped but police haven’t been able to persuade her to get out of the car, he added.

At this time, police believe there is just a single occupant in the vehicle and no other people are in immediate danger, Lower said. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason Counties operates a confidential, anonymous crisis intervention hotline 24 hours a day, every day of the year at 360-586-2800.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.