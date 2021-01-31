Housing group attempts to ‘take’ downtown Olympia hotel for pandemic housing

About 35 people on Sunday were protesting inside and outside the Red Lion Hotel in downtown Olympia. Oly Housing Now say they’ve purchased 17 hotel rooms for homeless people from nearby encampments and plan to stay until the county commits funds for permanent housing. Brandon Block

A group calling itself Oly Housing Now apparently tried to “take over” the Red Lion Hotel in downtown Olympia about noon Sunday, according to a news release issued by the group.

The Red Lion on Capitol Way, across from Sylvester Park, used to be known as the Governor Hotel.

About 35 people are protesting inside and outside the hotel. Oly Housing Now say they’ve purchased 17 hotel rooms for homeless people from nearby encampments and plan to stay until the county commits funds for permanent housing, according to a reporter at the scene.

Olympia police have responded to the scene and more are on the way, Lt. Paul Lower said. He confirmed that demonstrators were both inside and outside the hotel.

The group “took” the hotel, according to the news release, to call attention to the need for emergency pandemic housing.

“Oly Housing Now is a coalition of Olympia residents working to end homelessness throughout our city,” the release reads. “We support direct action to end our city’s housing crisis and get everyone housed.”

