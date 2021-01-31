Thurston County confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases, increasing overall total to 6,449

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 41 in Thurston County on Sunday, increasing the overall number of cases to date to 6,449, county health data show.

Of that total, 5,018 people are considered recovered or recovering, 332 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including five in the past seven days, and 62 have died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is also reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, one of which is at the Thurston County Jail. There have been 45 such outbreaks to date, county health data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 187 new cases and no new deaths. The county has reported 32,997 cases and 398 deaths total.

▪ Lewis County reported seven new cases on Sunday for a total of 2,930 cases and 36 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 2,924 confirmed and probable cases as of Sunday with 32 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Friday for a total of 1,577 with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 662 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths as of Friday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 311,597 confirmed and probable cases and 4,285 deaths as of Sunday.

In the U.S., 26.1 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 441,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 102 million cases have been reported and more than 2.2 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.