Now’s the time to plan for fine dining on Valentine’s Day in the time of COVID-19

Courtesy of Sofie's Scoops

Valentine’s Day isn’t far away, and advance planning is essential if you’re hoping to surprise your sweetheart with a romantic dinner for two and you don’t want to cook it yourself.

Since Thurston County is now in Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, restaurants are permitted to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, so dining out doesn’t necessarily have to mean dining outdoors. But tables will be more scarce than usual.

But there’s good news if you and your Valentine (or pal-entine) are still feeling extra cautious: There are lots of holiday takeout options, so you can enjoy caviar, bacon-wrapped filet mignon or butter-poached salmon with spot prawns without taking off your mask in the presence of people who aren’t part of your household.

If you’re looking for a gourmet gift, local food purveyors also are offering packages that combine taste treats with other Valentine’s classics. Sofie’s Scoops, for example, is offering the option to add a rose to gelato orders for delivery.

Here are some Cupid-centric options:

Budd Bay Café, 525 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The waterfront café is offering a three-course dinner to go ($79.99 for two or $99.99 including a bottle of wine or Champagne) featuring a choice of short ribs with horseradish crème fraiche or crab-and spinach-crusted salmon. Check out the menu options on Facebook, and call 360-357-6963 no later than Feb. 10 to order.

Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, 222 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Chelsea is offering both dine-in (indoors or out) and takeout options. The restaurant will be serving a four-course dinner ($120 per person) from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. There are options for each course; the entrée choices are black truffle lasagna, steelhead with maple miso glaze; or a surf and turf combo with beef tenderloin and butter-poached lobster. Check out the full menu on Facebook. The takeout Romance Package ($150) includes sparkling wine, caviar, a dozen Chelsea oysters and dessert for two. Call 360-915-7784 for details and to order, or make reservations online.

Chicory Restaurant, 111 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The New Orleans-meets-Northwest eatery is offering a four-course meal kit ($120 for two) featuring an entrée of sablefish en papillote and a chocolate and lemon trifle for dessert. Gluten-free options are available. Meals must be reserved by Wednesday, Feb. 10, and picked up on Saturday, Feb. 13. For more information and to make a reservation, call 360-878-9356.

Garden Movement by Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Suite 105, Olympia. The brewpub’s takeout and delivery service is offering a date night meal kit for two ($119.99) including bacon-wrapped filet mignon, lobster-and-artichoke-stuffed salmon, spumoni cheesecake and a choice of wine, beer or Champagne. It’s available for pickup Feb. 13 or 14 and for deliver Feb. 13. Get details and place orders online.

La Petite Maison, 101 Division St. NW, Olympia. Valentine’s dinner boxes ($150 for two) will be available for curbside pickup Saturday, Feb. 13. They start and end with truffles, in the form of black truffle and wild mushroom soup and cherry chocolate truffles. For the entrée, you can choose either beef tenderloin or salmon, both served with poached spot prawns and sauce Bearnaise. Check out the full menu on Facebook. To order, call or text 360-790-7374.

Octapas Café, 610 Water St. SW, Olympia. Menu specials for Valentine’s Day include filet medallions with oyster, shallot and mushroom pan sauce and a vegetarian sweet potato risotto with roasted red peppers, asparagus, mushrooms and parmesan. There are drink specials, too, and everything is available for either dine-in (on the covered and heated patio or inside the restaurant) or takeout. Call 360-878-9333 for details or to order, or make reservations at http://www.octapascafe.com/.

The Park Side Café, 1909 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. The vegan café has an á la carte menu with options including “crab” cakes made with lion’s mane mushrooms, roasted beet salad with tofu “chevre” and chocolate and lemon cream pies. To order, call 360-352-8344, email hello@theparksidecafe.com or go to the pickup window; the order deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 10. Get details at http://www.theparksidecafe.com/.

Sofie’s Scoops, 222 Capitol Way N, Suite 116, Olympia. The downtown gelateria is offering a Valentine’s Day extra in cooperation with Fleurae Floral Design, also in the 222 Market. If you order for delivery, you can add a rose from Fleurae for $10. Orders for Valentine’s Day weekend open at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, and the sweet treats will be delivered Saturday, Feb. 13. Get more details and place orders at http://sofiesscoops.com. Questions? Email sofiesscoops@gmail.com.

Swing Wine Bar & Café, 825 Columbia St. SW, Olympia. Swing is adding to its menu of wine and gift options for Valentine’s Day with weekend specials including a charcuterie plate, a vegan appetizer plate and an elaborate dessert of red velvet cake with brandied cherry mousse, chocolate ganache and raspberry-merlot coulis. There are hearts-and-flowers-themed gift assortments, too. Order online for pickup. Call 360-357-9464 for more information.