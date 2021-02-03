Thurston County COVID-19 cases trend lower as county announces 28 on Wednesday

A trend of lower daily COVID-19 case totals continued Wednesday after Thurston County announced only 28 cases, giving the county 48 for the week so far.

The week is off to a slow start, and follows a weekly case total that fell to a multi-week low, county health data show.

For the week of Jan. 25-31, the county reported 281 cases, the lowest weekly total since 189 cases were reported the first week of November, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

For the month of January, the number of cases fell to 1,605 from December’s 1,645 cases, the highest one-month total to date since the pandemic began here last March.

Wednesday’s 28 new cases increased the overall number of cases to date to 6,514. Of those, 5,018 people have recovered or are recovering, 334 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three in the past seven days, and 63 have died. The county announced Monday that a woman in her 70s had died Sunday from the virus.

The county is also still reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at the following locations: three assisted living facilities, one adult family home, one congregate housing and one correction facility.

The following zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The county now has reported a total of 33,349 cases and 404 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,028 confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday with 32 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 19 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,973. No additional deaths were reported, so the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported 11 new cases but no new deaths on Wednesday for a total of 1,611 cases with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported one new case for a total of 665 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths as of Monday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 316,294 confirmed and probable cases and 4,388 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., 26.5 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with more than 449,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 104.2 million cases have been reported and more than 2.26 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.