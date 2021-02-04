Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by driver in downtown Olympia

A woman in her 50s was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing State Avenue in downtown Olympia.

The collision occurred at 3:45 P.M at the intersection of State and Franklin Street near the Intercity Transit bus station. The driver, a woman in her 80s, was going west on State Avenue and hit the pedestrian as she was walking in the crosswalk, according to Olympia Police Department spokesperson Lt. Paul Lower.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, Lower said. Police are investigating the incident but do not believe that the driver was impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to Providence St. Peter hospital. She suffered several broken bones but her injuries are not life-threatening, Lower said.