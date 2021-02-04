Thurston County adds 24 COVID-19 cases; North Thurston announces more grades for hybrid learning

Thurston County health officials announced 24 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, yet another indication that new cases of the virus are trending lower.

The county has so far reported 72 cases through Wednesday, county health data show. It appears the weekly case total will fall to a new low this week, just as it did last week when the county added only 281 cases. It was the first time the weekly case total fell below 300 in months.

Confirmed cases here peaked in December, then began to fall in January. Moderate transmission rates, combined with new guidance from state and county leaders, has reopened public schools to preschool, kindergarten and some elementary students for hybrid learning. That began on Monday. Late Tuesday, North Thurston Public Schools announced the district will expand its hybrid learning to first and second grades on Feb. 17.

Tumwater School District is set to add grades 3-6 on Feb. 18. It was not immediately clear if Olympia School District has made a similar decision.

Thursday’s 24 cases increased the overall total here to 6,538. Of those, 5,018 people have recovered or are recovering, 334 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three in the past seven days, and 63 have died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

County Health Officer Dimyana Abdelmalek said a variant of COVID-19, also known as the United Kingdom variant, has been found in Washington state. In her letter to the community on Thursday, she urged residents to continue to take appropriate safety measures.

“It is essential you continue to wear masks in public, maintain six feet or more of distance with non-household members, stay home when sick and instructed by public health, follow respiratory etiquette, and use hand hygiene,” she writes. “Viruses can only mutate when there is widespread transmission, so the best way to prevent mutations is to continue to be vigilant about preventing infections by continuing to follow these precautions.”

IN THE REGION





▪ Pierce County on Thursday confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. The county now has reported a total of 33,513 cases and 408 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,039 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday with 36 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 25 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,998. No additional deaths were reported, so the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported three new cases but no new deaths on Thursday for a total of 1,614 cases with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 667 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths as of Wednesday.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 316,294 confirmed and probable cases and 4,388 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., 26.6 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with more than 455,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 104.8 million cases have been reported and more than 2.28 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.