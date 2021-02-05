Olympia to reopen city buildings to limited in-person service on Monday

Olympia City Hall is closed to the public. Olympia file photo

The city of Olympia announced plans Friday to reopen some buildings to in-person service as long as the region remains in Phase 2 of the governor’s Healthy Washington recovery plan.

The West region, which includes Thurston County, entered Phase 2 of the recovery plan on Feb. 1 after the state changed the criteria for progressing through the plan. As a result, the city will reopen City Hall, the Olympia Center, the Olympia Fire Department and the Olympia Police Department to limited service, according to a city news release.

The City Hall lobby will reopen on Monday, Feb. 8 and will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release read. Masks will be required in the lobby and anyone without a mask will be offered one. Customers also can expect to be served by staff behind plexiglass shields.

The Olympia Center will offer service at its front counter by appointment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according the release. Rooms may only be used for recreational programs and activities that are permitted in Phase 2 of the recovery plan. Customers can call the center at 360-753-8380 for service.

The Olympia Fire Department will be open by appointment only, the release read. Residents undertaking new construction or tenant improvements that require a fire inspection can schedule an appointment by calling 360-753-8348.

Lastly, the Olympia Police Department will open its service counter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release.

However, the department will require appointments for new, first-time concealed pistol licenses. These 15-20 minute appointments are available only for Olympia residents and can be scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, the release read. To make an appointment, residents can call 360-753-8300. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted as payment.

Additionally, people can retrieve any of their property at the police department through the Evidence Custodian, according to the release. The department asks residents to avoid bringing others into the lobby during their visit.

For all other services, residents should complete their business on the city’s website.