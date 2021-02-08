Grays Harbor County man, 74, is killed in head-on crash

A Grays Harbor County man died Sunday evening after a head-on crash on the Moclips Highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Donald E. Waugh, 74, of Taholah, died at the scene of the crash, troopers say.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, Waugh was headed east on the highway, while a 40-year-old Moclips man was headed west on the same road.

Troopers say Waugh crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the other man’s vehicle.

The Moclips man was not injured, according to the State Patrol.