Grays Harbor County man, 74, is killed in head-on crash

A Grays Harbor County man died Sunday evening after a head-on crash on the Moclips Highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Donald E. Waugh, 74, of Taholah, died at the scene of the crash, troopers say.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, Waugh was headed east on the highway, while a 40-year-old Moclips man was headed west on the same road.

Troopers say Waugh crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the other man’s vehicle.

The Moclips man was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
