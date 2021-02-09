Plan to bring 2, 600-foot ships to the Port of Olympia is not happening, official says

One of the two ships now not coming to the port is the Admiral W.M. Callaghan. Courtesy

A plan that would’ve brought two government-owned ships to the Port of Olympia for five years and generate $3.5 million in revenue has apparently fallen through, the port’s executive director announced Monday.

The two 600-foot ships — Admiral W.M. Callaghan and Cape Orlando — are part of the Ready Reserve Fleet, also known as the Ready Reserve Force, which is part of the U.S. Maritime Administration. The U.S. Maritime Administration is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“These vessels may be staying in California rather than coming to the Port of Olympia,” Executive Director Sam Gibboney told the commission during its Monday meeting. “Through the contract approval process we were informed of an interpretation of logistical requirements for multiple vessels that would eliminate the Port of Olympia.”

The ships are based in Alameda, California.

Port of Olympia spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones elaborated on Gibboney’s comments to a reporter, saying an intermediary business called Marine Design and Operations — a business that had been tentatively awarded a bid for the ships and was prepared to do business with the port — ultimately did not get the U.S. Maritime Administration contract.

The reason it did not is because the port could not meet a requirement of “dead ship” status, or having enough tug boats on hand to remove the ships simultaneously from the marine terminal within two hours.

The port has two tugs, but needs four tugs, she said.

Foglia-Jones said the port could call on tugs from the Tacoma area, but the time needed to get the tugs here would fall outside the two-hour requirement.

“We came this close,” said port Commissioner Bill McGregor as he held up two fingers to illustrate how close the port came. “Over the years, we’ve tried several times to attract (U.S. Maritime Administration) vessels and this is the closest we have come. Hopefully we will be successful in the years to come.”

Now that the two Ready Reserve Ships are not coming to the port there probably is less urgency to move the former Washington state ferry that has been docked at the marine terminal for three years.

Executive Director Gibboney did not provide an update on the ferry on Monday. Foglia-Jones said the new owner of the ferry is still paying to have the vessel docked at the port.





Commissioner Zita will not run for re-election

Commissioner E.J. Zita mentioned Monday night that she is not running for re-election this year, but she first announced her decision during the Jan. 11 port meeting.

“Commissioner Zita is not running for election,” she said that night in the context of a discussion about rotating commissioner duties and who would be the next president of the commission.

The president of the commission typically leads the commission meetings.

“While commissioners theoretically can elect any officers, in practice we ordinarily follow the officer rotation attached,” she said in an email to The Olympian, which showed that she served as vice president of the commission in 2020. “If the Port of Olympia followed usual practice, it would be Commissioner Zita’s turn to serve as president.”

Instead, Downing was retained as president of the commission for 2021.

“In fact, Commissioner Downing’s 2-year presidency is a break with longstanding port practice, and another illustration of problems at the Port of Olympia,” Zita said in her email.

Zita won two terms on the port commission, representing District 3 of the county. In 2015, she defeated radio personality, Jerry Farmer, and in 2017, she defeated Army veteran, Gigi McClure.