2 inches of snow could fall in the Olympia area this week

Overnight temperatures are expected to be well below freezing in the Olympia area this week, and if we get just a touch of moisture, it could produce snow, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Seattle said Monday.

A weather system is expected to develop here on Thursday, said Mike McFarland.

A combination of cold Canadian air is expected to push through the area and it might be met by moisture moving up from Oregon, he said.

If that happens, two inches of snow could fall at sea level Thursday night, McFarland said. And it will stick around because although the daytime high will inch above freezing, the cold overnight temperatures will give that snow a “good, hard freeze,” he said.

Wednesday’s overnight low is expected to be 28 degrees, then it’s forecast to drop four more degrees for the ultimate event on Thursday.

After Thursday’s overnight low of 24 degrees, Friday’s daytime high is expected to reach 35 degrees, followed by 36 on Saturday, McFarland said.

Meanwhile, precipitation for the month is well on its way to surpassing what’s normal for February. Typical for this time of year is 5.27 inches.

After the first week of the new month, 2.28 inches of rain has fallen in the Olympia area, McFarland said.

January was wet, too, at 12.22 inches of rain for the month, about four inches ahead of pace for the first month of the year.