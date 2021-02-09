Trump impeachment trial starts in Senate today — you can watch it live here

The Capitol is seen behind reinforced barricades as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial kicks off Tuesday, and viewers can watch it live.

The trial is set to start in the U.S. Senate at 1 p.m. EST. It’s expected to begin with up to four hours of debate and a vote on whether the trial is constitutional given Trump no longer holds office, The New York Times reports. A simple majority is needed to move forward, which is expected.

In January, all but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort led by Sen. Rand Paul to declare the trial unconstitutional, The Hill reported. Trump’s legal team has also argued it’s unconstitutional and has pushed for the case to be dismissed.

But Democrats maintain they have precedent to support trying former officeholders. While no former president has been tried in the Senate, Secretary of War William Belknap was tried in 1876 after he resigned, NBC News reports.

Starting at noon Wednesday, House impeachment managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their side, CNN reports. Trump’s lawyers will then have the same amount of time to present their side over the following two days.

Senators will then have up to four hours to question both sides, NPR reports. House managers will also be able to call for a debate and vote on whether to call witnesses.

Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, urged Democrats to get the trial over “as quickly as possible” and threatened to drag it out if they call a single witness. Impeachment managers have not commented publicly on whether they will try to call witnesses, but some Senate Democrats have said witnesses aren’t necessary as the case “relies on Trump’s public statements and actions,” Politico reports.

It’s unclear exactly how long the trial will last. But it should be relatively speedy, with some lawmakers suggesting it could last about a week, according to The Hill.

The trial follows a January vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump — who had continuously made false claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him — on charges that he incited an insurrection in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is, however, likely to be acquitted of those charges in the Senate as conviction would require 17 Republicans and all Democrats to vote in favor.