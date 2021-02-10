Thurston County adds 35 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday; daily case totals continue to be low

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 appear set to fall below 300 for the third week in a row after the county announced 35 more cases on Wednesday, county health data show.

Wednesday’s new cases gives the county 49 so far this week. The county reported 204 cases last week, down from 281 the week of Jan. 25-31, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Weekly case totals peaked at 485 in mid-December, then fell over the ensuing weeks before spiking higher to 452 in early January. Since then, the weekly totals have fallen to 373, 356, 281 and finally 204 last week, the data show.

Wednesday’s new cases raised the overall total to date to 6,719.

Of those, 6,075 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 337 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three in the past seven days, and 63 have died. No deaths have been reported in the past week. The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care setting stands at nine.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from the previous week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County confirmed 253 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Wednesday. The county now has reported a total of 34,238 cases and 423 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,186 confirmed and probable cases and 40 deaths as of Tuesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced seven COVID-19 cases and two related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,078 cases and 42 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,636 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 728 confirmed and probable cases with nine deaths on Wednesday.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health had reported 324,025 confirmed and probable cases and 4,558 deaths as of Tuesday.

In the U.S., 27.2 million cases have been reported as of Wednesday with more than 471,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, over 107.3 million cases have been reported and more than 2.3 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.