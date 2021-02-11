Pedestrian hit by car on Harrison Avenue hospitalized

Breaking news in Olympia/Thurston County area. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday evening after being struck by a car at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Division Street in West Olympia.

His injuries do not appear life-threatening, according to a report filed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer who spoke to him at Providence St. Peter Hospital about one hour later and said he was responsive.

Several witnesses on the scene noted that he initially appeared unconscious, but one witness who is also a nurse said he was still breathing, according to OPD spokesperson Lt. Paul Lower.

According to the police report, witnesses saw the man cross Division street with two friends, who then stopped at the corner. The man then began crossing Harrison Avenue and was hit by oncoming traffic.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, remained on scene. She showed no signs of intoxication, Lower said.

The intersection was closed for several hours on Wednesday night and an investigation is ongoing.