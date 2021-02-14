More snow for South Sound Sunday morning, followed by chance of freezing rain, then rain

South Sound can expect more snow Sunday morning — and in some parts it might be as much as three additional inches — followed by a chance of freezing rain, then rain and warmer temperatures on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The great melt begins Monday as temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s in the Tacoma and Olympia areas. And that could trigger urban flooding.

“That threat will be there,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Carly Kovacik on Sunday.

After the additional snowfall Sunday morning, the weather will eventually transition to rain. But before it does, residents can expect a sleet-rain mix or freezing rain, she said.

If freezing rain does fall, it will be brief and won’t result in ice accumulation, Kovacik said. The Tacoma area on Sunday will make a slower transition from snow to rain, and likely will get more sleet than freezing rain.

Snowfall totals since the winter storm arrived here Thursday night have been impressive.

The Olympia area has largely received 8-12 inches of snow, although heavier bands of snow have produced as much as 18 inches in certain areas. The Tacoma area has generally received 6-8 inches of snow, she said.